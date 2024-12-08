Left Menu

Global Reactions as Syrian Rebels Make Strides in Homs

Syrian rebels have made a significant advance in the suburbs of Homs, challenging government forces defending President Bashar al-Assad's regime. Global leaders, including U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, have expressed diverse reactions. The international community calls for political dialogue and the protection of civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 00:25 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 00:25 IST
As Syrian rebels pushed into the suburbs of Homs over the weekend, the international response was swift and varied. This advance represents a substantial challenge to the Assad regime's hold on power, prompting varied international reactions.

Newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump commented on his platform Truth Social, insisting that Syria's turmoil is not America's fight. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticized the possibility of terrorist groups seizing control.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan emphasized Syria's internal sovereignty, while other global leaders, including those from Germany, Britain, and Norway, urged political talks and warned against civilian harm. The varied responses highlight the complex international interest in Syria's ongoing conflict.

