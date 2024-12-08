Global Reactions as Syrian Rebels Make Strides in Homs

As Syrian rebels pushed into the suburbs of Homs over the weekend, the international response was swift and varied. This advance represents a substantial challenge to the Assad regime's hold on power, prompting varied international reactions.

Newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump commented on his platform Truth Social, insisting that Syria's turmoil is not America's fight. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticized the possibility of terrorist groups seizing control.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan emphasized Syria's internal sovereignty, while other global leaders, including those from Germany, Britain, and Norway, urged political talks and warned against civilian harm. The varied responses highlight the complex international interest in Syria's ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)