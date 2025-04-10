The Impact of Sudan's Civil War on Women and Girls: A Deepening Crisis

April 2025 marks the second year of Sudan's devastating civil war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a conflict that has already displaced over 12 million people, with women and children bearing the brunt of the crisis. As gender-based violence escalates and essential services collapse, the situation for women and girls in Sudan has become increasingly dire. This article delves into the ongoing conflict's toll on women, the humanitarian challenges they face, and the efforts made by UN Women to support them during this unprecedented crisis.

A Devastating Conflict: Sudan’s Struggle Since 2023

The conflict in Sudan officially began on 15 April 2023, following a breakdown in negotiations between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, which had been vying for control of the country. However, the roots of Sudan’s civil unrest stretch back much further. Sudan has been embroiled in civil wars for decades, with the most recent conflict emerging after the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir, Sudan’s long-time dictator, in 2019. While the transitional civilian government that followed offered hope for a peaceful transition, it collapsed in 2021, ushering in a new wave of instability.

Before the current civil war erupted, Sudan was already grappling with the aftermath of the 2003 Darfur conflict, as well as severe climate-related disasters, including floods and droughts that destroyed crops and livestock. The combination of internal displacement, poverty, and inadequate healthcare had already placed immense pressure on the population, particularly vulnerable women and children.

As fighting between the SAF and RSF intensified, vital services such as healthcare, education, and food distribution have been obliterated. Humanitarian aid has been severely disrupted, with access to regions hard-hit by the conflict being limited. Over 30 million people—more than half the population—are now in urgent need of assistance, with women and children representing the majority of those in need.

The Harsh Reality for Women and Girls in Sudan

The war has had a disproportionately devastating effect on women and girls. Among the more than 12 million displaced people, over half are women and children. Women make up 53 percent of all internally displaced persons in Sudan, with an estimated 5.8 million women and girls displaced within the country. The breakdown of communities and infrastructure has left women vulnerable to numerous forms of exploitation and violence.

Gender-Based Violence (GBV): The conflict has triggered a sharp rise in gender-based violence, which has been described as both widespread and systematic. The number of people at risk of GBV has more than tripled in the past two years, with around 12.1 million people—25 percent of the population—now at risk. In 2024 alone, there was a staggering 288 percent increase in demand for gender-based violence services. However, many cases go unreported, and access to services remains scarce as hospitals and aid organizations struggle to operate under the constant threat of violence. Women and girls face risks ranging from domestic violence and sexual assault to trafficking and forced marriages.

Economic Insecurity: The war has decimated the Sudanese economy, leaving women, who were once independent breadwinners, struggling to meet their basic needs. Many women-led businesses have been destroyed, and supply chains have collapsed. Economic instability has left women even more vulnerable to sexual exploitation and trafficking. Without the means to support themselves, women are increasingly dependent on humanitarian aid, which often remains insufficient to meet the overwhelming demand.

Extreme Food Insecurity: The ongoing conflict has triggered one of the worst food crises in Sudan’s history. With over 24.6 million people—more than half the population—facing acute food insecurity, famine has already been detected in several areas. Women are particularly affected by food insecurity due to existing gender norms, which often prioritize men’s access to food. As a result, women and girls are frequently the last to eat, and often the least fed.

Healthcare Crisis: The collapse of healthcare infrastructure has left Sudan’s women without access to essential medical services, including maternal care, reproductive health services, and treatment for gender-based violence. Close to 80 percent of hospitals in conflict-affected areas are no longer functioning, leading to a surge in maternal deaths. Additionally, many women and girls lack access to menstrual health supplies, and mental health services are virtually non-existent. The crisis has also left displaced women struggling to find clean water, with 80 percent unable to afford or access water due to both distance and safety concerns.

Exclusion from Peace Processes: Despite women’s critical roles in providing humanitarian aid, securing safe passage for the displaced, and advocating for peace, women have been largely excluded from official peace negotiations. Regional and international peace talks, including those held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, have been criticized for not including women in the decision-making process. UN Women and local women’s groups have advocated for 50 percent female representation in peace negotiations, emphasizing that women must be included in discussions if sustainable peace is to be achieved.

UN Women's Efforts to Support Women and Girls

Amid the crisis, UN Women has been a vital partner for women in Sudan. Since the beginning of the conflict, UN Women has supported over 60 women-led organizations, many of which operate in the hardest-hit areas. These organizations have reached over 15,000 women, providing skills training, humanitarian aid, and essential services.

UN Women’s work in Sudan dates back to 2010, with a focus on promoting women’s economic empowerment, leadership, and involvement in peacebuilding. In response to the ongoing crisis, UN Women’s programs now prioritize humanitarian assistance, gender-based violence services, and advocacy for women’s inclusion in peace processes.

Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund: Since 2020, the Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund has partnered with UN Women to support local organizations in Sudan. These organizations have been instrumental in boosting the participation of women leaders in both formal and informal peace efforts and community dialogues. They have also provided emergency assistance and gender-based violence services to internally displaced women and girls, ensuring that even those in the most remote and dangerous areas are not forgotten.

Looking Ahead: The Need for Continued Support

As Sudan enters its third year of civil conflict, the situation for women and girls remains precarious. The challenges of displacement, food insecurity, gender-based violence, and healthcare access will continue to affect millions of women across the country. However, with ongoing international support and advocacy for gender equality in peace processes, there is hope that Sudan’s women will not only survive this crisis but will emerge as key leaders in rebuilding their country.

In the face of unimaginable hardship, Sudanese women continue to demonstrate resilience and strength. UN Women’s work to support them will remain crucial as long as the crisis endures.