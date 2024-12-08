Syrian Rebels Advance: A Turning Point in Damascus?

Early Sunday, Syrian insurgents declared they had entered Damascus, marking a significant advance across the nation. Residents reported intense gunfire and explosions as the once-unthinkable scenario unfolded, signaling a potential shift in the nation's civil war dynamics.

Government forces have retreated from multiple key regions, including Homs, the country's third-largest city, exacerbating the precarious hold of President Bashar Assad's regime. The loss of Homs is a critical strategic setback, affecting logistical routes that connect the capital with coastal strongholds loyal to Assad.

International concern has grown, with a call for urgent talks in Geneva by the UN's Geir Pedersen to ensure a peaceful transition. Meanwhile, nations like Russia and Iran, traditional allies of Assad, seem unable or unwilling to provide the support needed, leaving the regime vulnerable to the rebel's swift progress.

