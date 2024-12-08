Left Menu

Syrian Rebels Advance: A Turning Point in Damascus?

Syrian insurgents have reached the capital, Damascus, following a rapid offensive that captured key cities including Homs and Aleppo. The rebels, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, now pose a significant threat to President Bashar Assad's regime. The ongoing conflict has left Damascus residents in fear and prompted urgent international diplomatic talks.

Early Sunday, Syrian insurgents declared they had entered Damascus, marking a significant advance across the nation. Residents reported intense gunfire and explosions as the once-unthinkable scenario unfolded, signaling a potential shift in the nation's civil war dynamics.

Government forces have retreated from multiple key regions, including Homs, the country's third-largest city, exacerbating the precarious hold of President Bashar Assad's regime. The loss of Homs is a critical strategic setback, affecting logistical routes that connect the capital with coastal strongholds loyal to Assad.

International concern has grown, with a call for urgent talks in Geneva by the UN's Geir Pedersen to ensure a peaceful transition. Meanwhile, nations like Russia and Iran, traditional allies of Assad, seem unable or unwilling to provide the support needed, leaving the regime vulnerable to the rebel's swift progress.

