Left Menu

Syrian Crisis: Rebel Surge Threatens Assad's Rule

Syria faces a severe crisis as opposition forces, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, make significant territorial gains, including entering Damascus. Amidst chaos, President Assad's whereabouts are uncertain, and a swift international response is urged. Key cities have fallen, causing widespread panic and leading many to flee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 08-12-2024 09:03 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 09:03 IST
Syrian Crisis: Rebel Surge Threatens Assad's Rule
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Syria is on the brink of a major political shift as opposition forces, spearheaded by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, have claimed significant victories across the country, most notably entering Damascus. This shocking advance marks the first time insurgents have reached the capital in five years.

Reports indicate that President Bashar Assad has left Syria for an unknown destination, as the opposition continues its advances with little resistance from Syrian government forces. The rapid developments have triggered panic among Damascus residents, leading to widespread shortages and mass attempts to flee the country.

The recent territorial gains by rebel forces have put Assad's regime in jeopardy and raised urgent calls for diplomatic talks. Foreign ministers from key nations, including Russia and Turkey, convened in Doha to explore potential avenues for a peaceful resolution to what has become a rapidly escalating conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024