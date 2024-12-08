Syrian Crisis: Rebel Surge Threatens Assad's Rule

Syria is on the brink of a major political shift as opposition forces, spearheaded by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, have claimed significant victories across the country, most notably entering Damascus. This shocking advance marks the first time insurgents have reached the capital in five years.

Reports indicate that President Bashar Assad has left Syria for an unknown destination, as the opposition continues its advances with little resistance from Syrian government forces. The rapid developments have triggered panic among Damascus residents, leading to widespread shortages and mass attempts to flee the country.

The recent territorial gains by rebel forces have put Assad's regime in jeopardy and raised urgent calls for diplomatic talks. Foreign ministers from key nations, including Russia and Turkey, convened in Doha to explore potential avenues for a peaceful resolution to what has become a rapidly escalating conflict.

