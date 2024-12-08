Unfolding Upheaval: Syria's Opposition Fighters Enter Damascus
Opposition fighters, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and the Syrian National Army, have unexpectedly entered Syria's capital, Damascus, in a renewed effort to overthrow President Bashar Assad. The rapid offensive challenges Assad's control as armed groups capture key cities, while international focus shifts to ensuing political developments.
- Country:
- Syria
In a rapidly evolving crisis, opposition fighters have breached the capital of Syria, Damascus, surprising the global community. Syrian forces relinquished strategic cities with minimal resistance, leading to President Bashar Assad's departure from the country.
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army spearheaded the offensive on November 27, capturing Aleppo and Hama. HTS, while formerly affiliated with al-Qaida, has rebranded itself by emphasizing civilian governance alongside militancy.
This assault revives Syria's 13-year civil war and casts uncertainty on alliances, as Turkish-supported militias eye a buffer zone near their border. Opposition forces now encircle Damascus, pushing its fragmented regime towards a potential political transition amid dwindling backing from Russia and Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Transition in Maharashtra: Shinde Resigns, Awaiting New Leadership
Shinde Steps Down: Maharashtra's Political Transition
Syrian National Army Thwarts Kurdish Corridor Plan
Hemant Soren Cabinet to Take Oath Amidst Political Transition in Jharkhand
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Vows to Safeguard Syrian Offices