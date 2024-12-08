Left Menu

Unfolding Upheaval: Syria's Opposition Fighters Enter Damascus

Opposition fighters, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and the Syrian National Army, have unexpectedly entered Syria's capital, Damascus, in a renewed effort to overthrow President Bashar Assad. The rapid offensive challenges Assad's control as armed groups capture key cities, while international focus shifts to ensuing political developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 08-12-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 09:39 IST
  • Syria

In a rapidly evolving crisis, opposition fighters have breached the capital of Syria, Damascus, surprising the global community. Syrian forces relinquished strategic cities with minimal resistance, leading to President Bashar Assad's departure from the country.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army spearheaded the offensive on November 27, capturing Aleppo and Hama. HTS, while formerly affiliated with al-Qaida, has rebranded itself by emphasizing civilian governance alongside militancy.

This assault revives Syria's 13-year civil war and casts uncertainty on alliances, as Turkish-supported militias eye a buffer zone near their border. Opposition forces now encircle Damascus, pushing its fragmented regime towards a potential political transition amid dwindling backing from Russia and Iran.

