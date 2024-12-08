Left Menu

Shiv Sena Leader's Jibe at Mamata Banerjee's INDIA Alliance Leadership Ambition

Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande criticizes West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's ambition to lead the INDIA alliance, likening it to captaining a 'sinking ship.' However, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut recognize Banerjee's leadership potential and support her significant role in the alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 12:13 IST
Shiv Sena Leader's Jibe at Mamata Banerjee's INDIA Alliance Leadership Ambition
Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande on Sunday made a pointed remark about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's expressed desire to head the INDIA alliance, implying that the role resembles captaining a 'sinking ship.' Banerjee has reportedly expressed interest in leading the coalition.

Speaking to the press agency ANI, Kayande remarked, "In the INDI Alliance, leaders are vying for leadership. Initially, Uddhav Thackeray aimed for the position but fell short. Sharad Pawar commands respect as a seasoned leader, with neither Supriya Sule nor Nana Patole emerging as clear front-runners. If Banerjee aspires to steer this sinking ship, we wish her well."

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar, head of the NCP-SCP, acknowledged Banerjee's leadership capabilities, highlighting her status as a national figure. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut echoed support, suggesting their alignment with Banerjee's leadership aspirations and indicating plans to meet her in Kolkata for further collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024