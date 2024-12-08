Shiv Sena Leader's Jibe at Mamata Banerjee's INDIA Alliance Leadership Ambition

Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande on Sunday made a pointed remark about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's expressed desire to head the INDIA alliance, implying that the role resembles captaining a 'sinking ship.' Banerjee has reportedly expressed interest in leading the coalition.

Speaking to the press agency ANI, Kayande remarked, "In the INDI Alliance, leaders are vying for leadership. Initially, Uddhav Thackeray aimed for the position but fell short. Sharad Pawar commands respect as a seasoned leader, with neither Supriya Sule nor Nana Patole emerging as clear front-runners. If Banerjee aspires to steer this sinking ship, we wish her well."

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar, head of the NCP-SCP, acknowledged Banerjee's leadership capabilities, highlighting her status as a national figure. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut echoed support, suggesting their alignment with Banerjee's leadership aspirations and indicating plans to meet her in Kolkata for further collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)