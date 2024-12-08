Syrian Rebels Declare End to Assad's Regime Amidst Surprising Coup

In a dramatic announcement on state television, Syrian rebels declared the fall of Bashar al-Assad's 24-year authoritarian regime. This unexpected coup has stunned the world and signaled a massive shift in the Middle East's political landscape.

Following the rebels' rapid advancement, there were no signs of army presence in Damascus as Assad reportedly fled to an undisclosed location. The capture of significant territories, including Homs, marks a pivotal moment, impacting regional power dynamics and aligning with Israel's interest in destabilizing Iran-backed groups.

However, the influence of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a former al Qaeda affiliate, raises concerns about future governance. The West faces dilemmas on diplomatic engagement with the new administration while Syrians celebrate newfound freedom after decades-long oppressive rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)