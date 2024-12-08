Left Menu

Mahama Leads in Early Ghana Election Results

Ghana's former president John Dramani Mahama has taken a slight lead in the early counts of the recent presidential and legislative elections, with his party also leading in the parliamentary race. Mahama's party, NDC, shows 50.25% support compared to 48.1% for the ruling NPP's candidate.

Updated: 08-12-2024 13:30 IST
Early results from Ghana's recent presidential and legislative elections show a narrow lead for former president John Dramani Mahama. According to reports from Joy News, Mahama, representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC), leads with 50.25% of the vote.

His main rival, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), follows closely with 48.1%. Joy News' provisional results come from 25 of the 276 constituencies across the nation.

In terms of parliamentary seats, the NDC also has a slight edge, holding 16 seats compared to the NPP's 9, out of a total 276 seats in parliament. The race remains tight as more results are expected to come in.

