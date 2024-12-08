BJP's Strategic Expansion: Mandal Offices Across Assam

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on a mission to establish permanent offices in all its mandals throughout Assam, a move aimed at bringing the party closer to the people. This initiative was highlighted by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

During the inauguration of the Sualkuchi Mandal office in Kamrup (Rural) district, Chief Minister Sarma declared, "Today is a joyous day as this state-of-the-art facility opens. Our ambition is to replicate this in all the state's mandals." These efforts are slated for completion by the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister emphasized the benefit of these permanent offices, which will allow the party to address the people's issues more effectively. Union Minister Pabitra Margherita and North Kamrup's party president Subal Pal were also in attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)