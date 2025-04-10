Power Shift in PMK: Ramadoss Takes Charge Ahead of 2026 Elections

In a surprising turn of events, Dr. S Ramadoss, the founder of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), announced on Thursday his decision to reassume full control of the party. His son, Anbumani Ramadoss, has been demoted to the position of working president.

This major reshuffle in the party's top hierarchy is strategically timed, as it gears up for the forthcoming 2026 Assembly elections. Dr. Ramadoss emphasized the need for this restructuring to execute a comprehensive action plan aimed at securing electoral victory.

Former president G K Mani has been designated as honorary president. This announcement also coincides with the impending visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Chennai. The background tension within the family became evident when Anbumani openly opposed his father's decision regarding the youth wing leadership last December.

(With inputs from agencies.)