BNP Protests Target Indian High Commission Over Agartala Consulate Incident

The BNP's three wings held a protest march in Dhaka, submitting a memorandum to the Indian High Commission, criticizing alleged vandalism at Bangladesh's Agartala consulate. A six-member BNP delegation handed over the document, voicing their grievances. The protest emphasized non-aggression and boycotting calls against Indian goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 08-12-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 16:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by former premier Khaleda Zia, organized a protest march on Sunday in Dhaka. Multiple BNP wings accused India of vandalism at the Bangladesh consulate in Agartala, reflecting heightened diplomatic tensions.

Last week, India condemned as 'deeply regrettable' the break-in at the Agartala consulate, linked to the detainment of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. In response, BNP supporters marched from Naya Paltan central office toward the Indian High Commission. Despite police interventions, a delegation delivered a memorandum.

Six BNP leaders, representing youth, student, and volunteer branches, presented the memorandum. They condemned the consulate uproar and advocated for a non-aggressive stance, while party members urged boycotting Indian goods and deporting Sheikh Hasina. Security measures escalated citywide following the protest announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

