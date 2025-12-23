Tensions Rise as Suvendu Adhikari Challenges Bangladesh Consulate
Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal's Opposition Leader, threatened to disrupt the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata if denied a meeting regarding minority attacks in Bangladesh. After a police halted protest, Adhikari accused authorities of mistreating demonstrators and drew parallels between local and foreign leaders.
- Country:
- India
Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal's Leader of Opposition, has issued a stark warning to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, threatening to disrupt its operations if his meeting request with the country's envoy is not accommodated.
Expressing concern over recent attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, Adhikari emphasized his intention to meet with the deputy high commissioner to address these issues. He vowed personal attendance at this meeting but warned of larger mobilizations from December 26 if denied. "We will not allow the deputy high commission to operate smoothly on Indian soil," he asserted.
The tense situation escalated after a police-stopped march led by Adhikari, dubbed the 'Hindu Hunkar Padayatra,' resulted in clashes near the consulate. Adhikari accused the police of brutalities, including injuring several unarmed protesters, as tensions between local and international political figures continued to simmer.
