Syrian Refugees Eye Return as Assad's Government Falls

Syrian President Bashar Assad has reportedly fled, with Russia and Iran weakened. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock urges stability in Syria. Syrian refugees in Beirut celebrate Assad's fall, hoping to return home. In Berlin, Syrians rejoice Assad's downfall. Qatar pushes early mediation between Israel and Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 16:48 IST
Syrian Refugees Eye Return as Assad's Government Falls
Amidst reports of Syrian President Bashar Assad fleeing his country, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump claims Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, has lost interest in Syria due to its focus on Ukraine.

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed concerns about Syria's future, stressing the prevention of a radical takeover. She urged accountability for Assad for his actions during the civil war and emphasized protection for ethnic and religious minorities.

Syrian refugees in Beirut celebrated the turn of events, expressing hope of returning to their homeland, while hundreds of Syrians in Berlin also took to the streets to rejoice. Meanwhile, Qatar renewed its mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas, aiming for an early stage ceasefire.

