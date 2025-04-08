Germany Halts UN Refugee Admission Amid Political Shifts

Germany has put a hold on admitting refugees through a U.N. resettlement programme, according to the country's interior ministry. This move comes as discussions between conservative and centre-left political groups in Germany lean towards stricter immigration measures ahead of a new coalition government taking charge.

The ongoing coalition negotiations between Friedrich Merz's conservative CDU/CSU bloc and the centre-left Social Democrats are grappling with migration issues. With growing support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and recent incidents involving refugees, the conservatives are pushing for more stringent asylum policies.

A preliminary agreement between the parties suggests an end to voluntary federal admission programmes, including the U.N. initiative, which is the sole active programme currently. Germany had committed to accepting 13,000 refugees for 2024-2025, with over 4,700 arrivals since 2024. However, admissions processes that are already underway will continue, as per the ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)