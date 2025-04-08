Left Menu

Germany Halts UN Refugee Admission Amid Political Shifts

Germany has suspended its participation in a U.N. resettlement programme for refugees as a new coalition government considers restrictive immigration policies. Negotiations between conservative and centre-left parties have led to plans to end federal admission programmes, influenced by support for the far-right AfD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:30 IST
Germany Halts UN Refugee Admission Amid Political Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany has put a hold on admitting refugees through a U.N. resettlement programme, according to the country's interior ministry. This move comes as discussions between conservative and centre-left political groups in Germany lean towards stricter immigration measures ahead of a new coalition government taking charge.

The ongoing coalition negotiations between Friedrich Merz's conservative CDU/CSU bloc and the centre-left Social Democrats are grappling with migration issues. With growing support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and recent incidents involving refugees, the conservatives are pushing for more stringent asylum policies.

A preliminary agreement between the parties suggests an end to voluntary federal admission programmes, including the U.N. initiative, which is the sole active programme currently. Germany had committed to accepting 13,000 refugees for 2024-2025, with over 4,700 arrivals since 2024. However, admissions processes that are already underway will continue, as per the ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025