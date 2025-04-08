Colt DCS Fuels Germany's Digital Transformation with New Data Centres
Colt Data Centre Services is set to bolster Germany's digital infrastructure with a €2 billion investment in four new data centres. Located in Frankfurt and Berlin, these facilities will expand Colt DCS' capacity, focusing on sustainability and supporting cloud and AI services.
Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), a leading operator in the hyperscale and enterprise data centre industry, is significantly expanding its presence in Germany with four new data centres.
The planned facilities, two in Frankfurt and two in Berlin, represent a €2 billion investment, demonstrating Colt DCS' commitment to Germany's burgeoning digital transformation. With a combined IT capacity of 117MW, these centres aim to cater to the rising demand for cloud and AI services. By 2028, the first phase of development is expected to complete, having secured renewable power contracts.
Focused on sustainability, Colt DCS plans to incorporate innovative cooling systems, reduce construction materials, and reuse waste heat in local districts. The expansion includes green space allocation and solar panel installations. As Colt DCS continues to support digital infrastructure, it remains dedicated to innovation and environmentally responsible practices.
