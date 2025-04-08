Colt DCS Fuels Germany's Digital Transformation with New Data Centres

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), a leading operator in the hyperscale and enterprise data centre industry, is significantly expanding its presence in Germany with four new data centres.

The planned facilities, two in Frankfurt and two in Berlin, represent a €2 billion investment, demonstrating Colt DCS' commitment to Germany's burgeoning digital transformation. With a combined IT capacity of 117MW, these centres aim to cater to the rising demand for cloud and AI services. By 2028, the first phase of development is expected to complete, having secured renewable power contracts.

Focused on sustainability, Colt DCS plans to incorporate innovative cooling systems, reduce construction materials, and reuse waste heat in local districts. The expansion includes green space allocation and solar panel installations. As Colt DCS continues to support digital infrastructure, it remains dedicated to innovation and environmentally responsible practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)