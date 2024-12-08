Political Rift Deepens: Samajwadi Party Criticizes Shiv Sena (UBT) Over Communal Remarks

In the aftermath of retracting support from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) for making "communal remarks," emphasizing the necessity of prudence when part of an alliance. He asserted that issues should be handled discreetly and criticized Shiv Sena for not disavowing such statements or clarifying them as unofficial.

Yadav reiterated the Samajwadi Party's commitment to the INDIA bloc, expressing a desire for continued collaboration in upcoming elections. He affirmed that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge remains the current leader of the alliance. On Saturday, SP Maharashtra president Abu Azmi declared the party's exit from the MVA, citing the remarks by a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader as the key reason.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, responding to the developments, accused the Maharashtra unit of the Samajwadi Party of occasionally acting as the "B team of BJP." Highlighting Shiv Sena's clear stance on Hindutva, Thackeray reinforced the party's ethos of inclusivity. This political maneuvering comes on the heels of the MVA's setback in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections where they faced significant losses.

