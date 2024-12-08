Syrian Refugees Celebrate Assad's Fall as Turkey Weighs Strategic Gains

Across Turkey, Syrian refugees celebrated the apparent downfall of Bashar Assad's government on Sunday. Many expressed a desire to return to Syria, feeling it was finally safe to go back home.

In cities along the border such as Kilis and Hatay, large gatherings of Syrians and supportive Turks marked the occasion, waving Syrian and Turkish flags. Turkey, which has supported opposition efforts against Assad since 2011, is now seeing its longtime objectives potentially realized.

Ankara, while denying direct involvement in the recent offensive, may have indirectly supported the push through its influence on the Syrian National Army. The fall of Assad, however, poses risks of new refugee flows and regional instability. Analysts suggest Turkey must navigate its strategic gains carefully amid ties with Syria's allies, Iran and Russia.

