Left Menu

Syrian Refugees Celebrate Assad's Fall as Turkey Weighs Strategic Gains

Syrian refugees in Turkey celebrated the apparent downfall of Bashar Assad. Many anticipate returning home, while Turkey considers potential strategic benefits in Syria. Turkey's past support for opposition and recent diplomatic efforts signal complex relations with Syrian conflict stakeholders, including Kurdish groups and international players like Russia and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 18:44 IST
Syrian Refugees Celebrate Assad's Fall as Turkey Weighs Strategic Gains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Across Turkey, Syrian refugees celebrated the apparent downfall of Bashar Assad's government on Sunday. Many expressed a desire to return to Syria, feeling it was finally safe to go back home.

In cities along the border such as Kilis and Hatay, large gatherings of Syrians and supportive Turks marked the occasion, waving Syrian and Turkish flags. Turkey, which has supported opposition efforts against Assad since 2011, is now seeing its longtime objectives potentially realized.

Ankara, while denying direct involvement in the recent offensive, may have indirectly supported the push through its influence on the Syrian National Army. The fall of Assad, however, poses risks of new refugee flows and regional instability. Analysts suggest Turkey must navigate its strategic gains carefully amid ties with Syria's allies, Iran and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024