India's Path to 'Viksit Bharat': A Vision for 2047

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed that 'Viksit Bharat' is a tangible goal aimed for 2047, urging citizens to embrace the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita for unified progress. He delivered this message at an event in Haryana's Kurukshetra.

Dhankhar highlighted India's swift advancements and economic potential, predicting that the nation could soon surpass Germany and Japan. However, he cautioned against forces seeking to destabilize India through financial and institutional means.

Highlighting India's technological achievements, Dhankhar noted global interest in the country's digital efforts. The message of national priority was reinforced, calling for dedication to India's development path.

