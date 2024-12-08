Left Menu

India's Path to 'Viksit Bharat': A Vision for 2047

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized that 'Viksit Bharat' is now a target for 2047, urging unity based on the Bhagavad Gita's principles. He warned of internal and external forces that threaten India's progress, promoting collective efforts to achieve economic and technological advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 18:54 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed that 'Viksit Bharat' is a tangible goal aimed for 2047, urging citizens to embrace the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita for unified progress. He delivered this message at an event in Haryana's Kurukshetra.

Dhankhar highlighted India's swift advancements and economic potential, predicting that the nation could soon surpass Germany and Japan. However, he cautioned against forces seeking to destabilize India through financial and institutional means.

Highlighting India's technological achievements, Dhankhar noted global interest in the country's digital efforts. The message of national priority was reinforced, calling for dedication to India's development path.

(With inputs from agencies.)

