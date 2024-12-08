BJP Strengthens Roots with Organisational Restructuring in Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh BJP has embarked on a significant organisational expansion, increasing its mandals from 74 to an impressive 171, as confirmed by state party chief Rajeev Bindal on Sunday.

Bindal announced that this strategic move has been sanctioned by the BJP's central leadership following recommendations by a delimitation committee. The restructuring is set to bolster the party's operational reach and effectiveness at the grassroots level.

The redistribution involves creating 16 mandals in Chamba, and similar changes across other districts, demonstrating the BJP's commitment to enhancing local government engagement and coordination.

(With inputs from agencies.)