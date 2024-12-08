Trump's Immigration Dilemma: Deportations and Dreamers

Washington, December 8 - In a recent interview on NBC's 'Meet the Press with Kristen Welker,' U.S. President-elect Donald Trump revealed his ambitious immigration plans. Over his four-year term, Trump intends to deport all immigrants living illegally in the United States.

Despite this stringent stance, Trump has acknowledged a willingness to reach a future agreement to safeguard 'Dreamer' immigrants, who were brought to the country as children. This element of his policy suggests a more nuanced approach to immigration.

Additionally, Trump announced plans to take immediate executive action upon assuming office to revoke U.S. birthright citizenship. This move challenges a longstanding right enshrined in the U.S. Constitution through an amendment and is likely to ignite significant legal and political debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)