Trump's Plans: Tariffs, Retribution, and Immigration Reform Detailed

In a recent televised interview, president-elect Donald Trump addressed a wide array of topics, including his plans to impose tariffs on trade partners, potentially raising prices for American consumers, despite earlier claims to curb inflation. Trump admitted he could not promise that tariffs wouldn't result in higher consumer expenses.

Trump also touched on the justice system, suggesting retribution against political adversaries, while claiming no interest in vengeance. Despite his mixed statements, he expressed intent to pardon supporters convicted related to January 6th Capitol riots and mentioned possible preemptive legal actions.

On immigration, Trump reiterated commitments to sealing the U.S.-Mexico border and discussed mass deportations, while contemplating executive action to end birthright citizenship. He indicated a willingness to keep families together, hinting at potential Congressional negotiations for comprehensive solutions.

