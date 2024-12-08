Left Menu

Trump's Plans: Tariffs, Retribution, and Immigration Reform Detailed

Donald Trump, in a 'Meet the Press' interview, discussed potential economic impacts of his proposed tariffs, hinting at price hikes without guaranteeing consumers wouldn't pay more. He suggested retribution against political rivals, discussed immigration policies, and offered mixed messages on potential legal actions against opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 23:02 IST
Trump's Plans: Tariffs, Retribution, and Immigration Reform Detailed
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent televised interview, president-elect Donald Trump addressed a wide array of topics, including his plans to impose tariffs on trade partners, potentially raising prices for American consumers, despite earlier claims to curb inflation. Trump admitted he could not promise that tariffs wouldn't result in higher consumer expenses.

Trump also touched on the justice system, suggesting retribution against political adversaries, while claiming no interest in vengeance. Despite his mixed statements, he expressed intent to pardon supporters convicted related to January 6th Capitol riots and mentioned possible preemptive legal actions.

On immigration, Trump reiterated commitments to sealing the U.S.-Mexico border and discussed mass deportations, while contemplating executive action to end birthright citizenship. He indicated a willingness to keep families together, hinting at potential Congressional negotiations for comprehensive solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024