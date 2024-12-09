Biden Calls Assad's Fall a 'Moment of Risk and Justice'

President Joe Biden announced Sunday that the unexpected fall of Bashar Assad's Syrian regime is a 'fundamental act of justice' following decades of oppression. However, he warned that it marks 'a moment of risk and uncertainty' for the Middle East.

In a statement made at the White House, Biden remarked that the US is currently uncertain of Assad's location but is closely tracking reports suggesting he may be seeking asylum in Moscow.

Biden attributed the situation to escalated efforts by the US and its coalition of allies in undermining the support base propping up Assad, notably Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah. He acknowledged this as a pivotal shift where, for the first time, these entities could not protect Assad's regime.

