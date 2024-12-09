Maharashtra Opposition Calls for Ballot Paper Revolution Amid EVM Controversy

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has made a fervent appeal to the Supreme Court and Election Commission, urging them to heed the public's growing demand for a return to ballot paper voting amid skepticism surrounding recent election outcomes.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance has intensified its criticism of electronic voting machines following the BJP-led Mahayuti's substantial win in the Maharashtra assembly elections, which saw them secure 230 of the 288 seats. Patole and other leaders argue that the victory does not represent the people's mandate.

Notably, villagers in Markadwadi, supported by leaders including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, initiated a mock repoll using ballot papers to challenge EVM reliability. Patole contends that the government suppressed these attempts, highlighting widespread doubts among voters about the integrity of their electoral choice.

(With inputs from agencies.)