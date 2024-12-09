Diplomatic Dialogue: Vikram Misri Visits Dhaka Amid Strained India-Bangladesh Relations
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri traveled to Dhaka to engage in talks with Bangladeshi officials amid heightened tensions following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster. The discussions aim to address concerns over recent attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, particularly Hindus, which have strained the India-Bangladesh relationship.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri made a crucial visit to Dhaka on Monday, aiming to mend the strained ties between India and Bangladesh that have worsened since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster last August. Misri arrived aboard an Indian Air Force jet and was met by Bangladeshi officials and Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma at the airport.
During his short visit, Misri is scheduled for extensive discussions with his Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Jashim Uddin and the de-facto foreign minister Mohammad Touhid Hossain. Meetings include a private discussion with Uddin at the State Guest House Padma and more formal consultations.
Strains in Indo-Bangladesh relations have been accentuated by attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus, following Hasina's departure. Misri is expected to voice India's concerns over this violence during his engagements, amid a backdrop of recent communal tensions and the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Silicon Valley Rally Calls for Justice for Hindus in Canada and Bangladesh
We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure safety, security of Hindus and all minorities: MEA on arrest of Hindu leader.
Trump's Foreign Policy Revolution: NATO, Tariffs, and Third World War Warnings
Hindustan Unilever's Ice Cream Business Set for a Spin-Off
Canadian-Bangladeshi Hindus Protest in Solidarity with ISKCON Bangladesh