Diplomatic Dialogue: Vikram Misri Visits Dhaka Amid Strained India-Bangladesh Relations

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri made a crucial visit to Dhaka on Monday, aiming to mend the strained ties between India and Bangladesh that have worsened since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster last August. Misri arrived aboard an Indian Air Force jet and was met by Bangladeshi officials and Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma at the airport.

During his short visit, Misri is scheduled for extensive discussions with his Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Jashim Uddin and the de-facto foreign minister Mohammad Touhid Hossain. Meetings include a private discussion with Uddin at the State Guest House Padma and more formal consultations.

Strains in Indo-Bangladesh relations have been accentuated by attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus, following Hasina's departure. Misri is expected to voice India's concerns over this violence during his engagements, amid a backdrop of recent communal tensions and the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

