Rahul Narwekar Unopposed as Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker

Rahul Narwekar of the BJP was elected unopposed as the speaker of the 15th Maharashtra legislative assembly. The opposition, Maha Vikas Aghadi, did not contest. This marks Narwekar's continued influence as he previously held the position during the 14th assembly. A floor test and governor's address will follow.

Updated: 09-12-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 11:19 IST
  • India

In a significant development on Monday, BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar was elected unanimously as the speaker of the 15th Maharashtra legislative assembly. The opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), chose not to contest the nomination.

Narwekar, renowned for his role as the speaker in the 14th assembly, secured his position after successfully running from the Colaba assembly seat in the November 20 elections. His tenure as assembly speaker saw influential rulings regarding party legitimacy, particularly concerning the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party.

The election of the speaker will be succeeded by a crucial floor test to affirm the new government's authority. Governor CP Radhakrishnan is scheduled to deliver a comprehensive address to the joint session of both state legislative houses, outlining future agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

