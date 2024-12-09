Oreshnik Unleashed: Russia's New Arsenal in the Ukraine Conflict

A recent Russian missile attack on Dnipro, Ukraine, exhibited what is described as a chilling display of Moscow's military capabilities. Surveillance footage captured the moment as massive fireballs from the new hypersonic missile, Oreshnik, lit up the night sky in a formidable show of force.

President Vladimir Putin publicized this latest addition to Russia's arsenal, claiming it can reach speeds of Mach 10 and remains impervious to missile defense systems. He highlighted its strategic potential as a response to NATO's support of Ukraine with longer-range weapons, positioning Oreshnik not just as a technological advancement, but a political tool.

The missile's deployment emphasizes the Kremlin's message to the West: any use of weaponry aiding Kyiv might provoke a significant response. The Oreshnik's involvement in the conflict underscores heightened stakes as both sides navigate the geopolitical tensions exacerbated by military engagements.

