Crisis in Seoul: South Korean President Barred Amid Political Turmoil

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been prohibited from international travel following a botched attempt to enforce martial law. The justice ministry confirmed the order as demands for his resignation grow in the face of a deepening leadership crisis.

Defiant, yet politically vulnerable, Yoon faces a criminal investigation, further fueling calls for his resignation. Tensions are escalating within the military, with some senior officers opposing Yoon's authority. His party, the People Power Party, has established a task force to address potential outcomes, including Yoon's early resignation.

This political turbulence comes amid economic concerns and geopolitical complexities, with opposition voices warning of long-term damage. The situation draws significant attention from international allies, underlining the region's delicate balance in a challenging geopolitical landscape.

