Political Turmoil Intensifies in South Korea Amid Martial Law Controversy

South Korea's political landscape is in upheaval following President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial martial law declaration last week. Amid growing allegations of rebellion, authorities have imposed an overseas travel ban on Yoon, igniting debates among political parties and the public.

The decision to declare martial law, which brought special forces into the streets of Seoul, was met with swift opposition. Although the National Assembly quickly overruled the decree, political tensions continue to escalate. Yoon's actions have garnered significant attention from international partners, stoking concerns over South Korea's political stability.

With the Justice Ministry expanding its investigations and detentions underway, the coming days may determine the political future of Yoon and his party. As the government seeks resolutions, the challenges ahead pose critical questions about governance and legality in South Korea.

