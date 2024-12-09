Devendra Fadnavis' Leadership Secures Trust Vote
Devendra Fadnavis' government successfully passed a trust vote in the Maharashtra assembly, with support from Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP. The coalition commands a majority with 230 out of 288 seats. Fadnavis, alongside Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, was sworn in at a ceremony attended by PM Modi.
In a significant political move, the Devendra Fadnavis-led ministry secured a trust vote in the Maharashtra assembly on Monday. The motion was introduced by Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant and passed through a voice vote.
Speaker Rahul Narwekar confirmed the approval of the trust motion, solidifying the government's position. The alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, holds a robust majority with 230 seats in the 288-member assembly.
Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister for the third time, alongside deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, at a ceremony graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai.
