Devendra Fadnavis' Leadership Secures Trust Vote

Devendra Fadnavis' government successfully passed a trust vote in the Maharashtra assembly, with support from Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP. The coalition commands a majority with 230 out of 288 seats. Fadnavis, alongside Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, was sworn in at a ceremony attended by PM Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:04 IST
In a significant political move, the Devendra Fadnavis-led ministry secured a trust vote in the Maharashtra assembly on Monday. The motion was introduced by Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant and passed through a voice vote.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar confirmed the approval of the trust motion, solidifying the government's position. The alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, holds a robust majority with 230 seats in the 288-member assembly.

Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister for the third time, alongside deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, at a ceremony graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

