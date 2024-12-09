Devendra Fadnavis' Leadership Secures Trust Vote

In a significant political move, the Devendra Fadnavis-led ministry secured a trust vote in the Maharashtra assembly on Monday. The motion was introduced by Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant and passed through a voice vote.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar confirmed the approval of the trust motion, solidifying the government's position. The alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, holds a robust majority with 230 seats in the 288-member assembly.

Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister for the third time, alongside deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, at a ceremony graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)