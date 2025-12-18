Left Menu

Nitin Nabin Rallies BJP Workers to Strengthen Party Spirit

BJP national working president Nitin Nabin encourages party members to strengthen the organization and nation under Prime Minister Modi.

Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

Nitin Nabin, the national working president of BJP, motivated party workers to bolster the organization's strength and national unity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. During his visit to the BJP headquarters, he stressed the need for a welcoming atmosphere for all members.

Nabin took the opportunity to personally engage with members of the 'BJP family', recognizing their dedication and urging them to adopt practical approaches in their tasks. He expressed appreciation for their efforts and posed for group photos to foster a sense of camaraderie.

The event, which saw Nabin being honored by the office secretary, also included key BJP figures like SC Morcha president Lal Singh Arya. Nabin's interactions over the past three days have left a significant impact on party members, promoting efficiency and inspiring unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

