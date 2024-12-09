Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Calls for Calm Amidst Bangladesh Territorial Claims

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged for calm after some Bangladeshi politicians claimed rights over Indian territories. She stressed unity and cooperation in West Bengal amidst provocative statements. She called for media responsibility and adherence to India's Foreign Ministry guidelines following recent diplomatic discussions in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:21 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for calm in light of controversial territorial claims made by some Bangladeshi politicians. These claims involve Indian states Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha, prompting Banerjee to question the response by Indians to such assertions.

Addressing the West Bengal Assembly, Banerjee cautioned against being provoked by external statements while emphasizing the importance of unity and cooperation across communities within the state. She underscored the need for responsible media reporting related to the situation.

The Chief Minister's remarks come as Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engages in dialogue with Bangladesh amidst strained bilateral relationships. Banerjee affirmed that her administration would adhere to guidelines set by India's Ministry of External Affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

