Leadership Dispute in Karnataka: Kharge Urges Unity Among Local Leaders

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the ongoing leadership confusion within the Karnataka unit of the party. He clarified that the issue is localized and not influenced by the high command.

Kharge stressed that local leaders should take responsibility for the internal disputes, rather than blaming the central leadership. He further warned against individuals claiming sole credit for the party's electoral successes, reminding everyone of the collective efforts involved.

The statement comes amid a power struggle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D K Shivakumar. Kharge expressed unawareness about Shivakumar's meeting with the high command, emphasizing unity and collective contributions.