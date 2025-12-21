Left Menu

Leadership Dispute in Karnataka: Kharge Urges Unity Among Local Leaders

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the leadership confusion in Karnataka, emphasizing that the issue is localized. He urged local leaders to take responsibility for internal disputes and downplayed personal credit for party success. Amid tensions between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, Kharge advocated for collective efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 21-12-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 17:17 IST
Leadership Dispute in Karnataka: Kharge Urges Unity Among Local Leaders
Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the ongoing leadership confusion within the Karnataka unit of the party. He clarified that the issue is localized and not influenced by the high command.

Kharge stressed that local leaders should take responsibility for the internal disputes, rather than blaming the central leadership. He further warned against individuals claiming sole credit for the party's electoral successes, reminding everyone of the collective efforts involved.

The statement comes amid a power struggle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D K Shivakumar. Kharge expressed unawareness about Shivakumar's meeting with the high command, emphasizing unity and collective contributions.

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025