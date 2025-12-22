High-Stakes Diplomacy in Florida: U.S. Pushes for Peace in Ukraine

In a pivotal meeting held in Florida, U.S. diplomatic efforts to broker peace in Ukraine took center stage with delegates from Europe and Ukraine joining talks to address the ongoing conflict with Russia. U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff highlighted the productive nature of the talks, aimed at aligning international positions.

The discussions, orchestrated by U.S. President Donald Trump, focused on urging Russian and Ukrainian officials to reach a compromise. Meetings with Russian President Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev and subsequent sessions with the Ukranian delegation underscored a strategic approach.

Negotiators concentrated on refining a U.S.-drafted 20-point peace plan, involving multilateral and U.S.-specific security guarantees for Ukraine. Progress was reported, yet the acceptance from Russia hangs in balance, prompting U.S. officials to prepare alternative measures if necessary.