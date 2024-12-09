Left Menu

Kremlin's Strategic Dilemma: Future of Russian Bases in Syria

The Kremlin is uncertain about the future of its military bases in Syria amid political instability. A former al-Qaeda affiliate's swift advance led Bashar al-Assad to seek asylum in Russia, raising concerns about two key Russian facilities. Discussions with Syria's new rulers are anticipated to determine these bases' fate.

The Kremlin has expressed uncertainty over the future of its military bases in Syria following the swift advance of a militia alliance led by Hayat al-Tahrir al-Sham, formerly an al-Qaeda affiliate. This development prompted Bashar al-Assad to seek refuge in Russia, leading to concerns about the status of two strategic Russian military facilities within Syrian borders.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarked that it was too early to make any definite statements regarding the bases, emphasizing that discussions would have to be held with the new governing authorities in Damascus to understand the future landscape amid the current instability in Syria.

Peskov confirmed that Assad was granted asylum in Russia and highlighted the broader geopolitical tensions, noting potential conflicts in regions like Ukraine and the Middle East. The Kremlin remains open to dialogue, contingent upon agreements from past discussions in Istanbul and present battlefield realities.

