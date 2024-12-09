Left Menu

AAP Strategizes with New Faces for Delhi Elections

With its second list for Delhi elections, AAP renews its strategy. New faces replace 17 sitting MLAs, and feedback at a micro-level shapes candidate selection. Manish Sisodia and Rakhi Birla switch seats. The party intensifies its outreach with grassroots women's meetings to boost campaign momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:55 IST
Delhi Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has unveiled its second list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, marking a significant shift in its approach by replacing 17 sitting MLAs with fresh candidates. In a strategic move, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai stated that micro-level feedback is being integrated into the selection process from across the capital.

In a conversation with ANI, Rai highlighted that the Political Affairs Committee, chaired by Arvind Kejriwal, finalized these selections to ensure rapid mobilization and public engagement. Notably, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has seen his constituency change from Patparganj to Jangpura, showcasing the evolving electoral strategy of the party.

The list also includes a mix of old and new names, with Sisodia, Rakhi Birla, and Deepu Chaudhary among those re-nominated. In an effort to connect directly with voters, particularly women, the AAP women's wing is conducting small-scale engagements in all 70 constituencies, supported by the creation of 5,000 women's groups.

