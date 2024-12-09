Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Condemns Border Tensions: Urges Unity Amid Provocations

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee rebukes provocative statements from Bangladeshi politicians about territorial claims over Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha. She denounces persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, calls for communal unity, and urges restraint against misinformation. Banerjee upholds peace and praises West Bengal's secular spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:37 IST
Mamata Banerjee Condemns Border Tensions: Urges Unity Amid Provocations
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sternly rejected recent provocative statements made by certain Bangladeshi politicians claiming territorial entitlement over Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha. During an assembly address, she criticized the circulation of fake videos inciting tensions and attributed them to a specific political party.

Banerjee denounced the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, emphasizing unity among India's religious communities. She stressed the necessity of restraining provocative rhetoric and acknowledged West Bengal's tradition of secular coexistence, thanking community leaders for their solidarity with persecuted minorities.

The Chief Minister called on the media to refrain from spreading misinformation and assured that border issues were under control by the BSF, advising patience as diplomatic talks are underway to ease bilateral tensions following the resignation of Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

(With inputs from agencies.)

