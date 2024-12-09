Left Menu

A New Dawn for Syria: Transition and Accountability in Post-Assad Era

The U.N. human rights chief urges accountability for abuses under Assad's regime, suggesting a promising political transition. With Assad fled, Syria faces a hopeful future with signs of cooperation. Inclusive dialogue and accountability are crucial for Syria's new era post-civil war, says Volker Turk.

Updated: 09-12-2024 17:39 IST
A New Dawn for Syria: Transition and Accountability in Post-Assad Era
The United Nations human rights chief has urged accountability for human rights abuses committed under the regime of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad. In a recent briefing, Volker Turk emphasized the potential for an inclusive political transition in Syria following Assad's departure to Russia after a 13-year civil war.

Rebels have seized the capital, Damascus, marking the end of over five decades of Assad family rule. Turk stressed the importance of addressing violations committed by all parties and called for meticulous evidence preservation to ensure accountability becomes a central element of the transitional process.

Despite past challenges, including Russia's blocking of Syria's referral to the International Criminal Court, Turk highlighted promising signs of cooperation between government and rebel leaders. Additionally, he addressed the urgent need for states to control arms flows to conflict zones, referencing concerns over U.S. weapon exports.

