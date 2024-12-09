Rajya Sabha Turmoil: Allegations Fly Over Soros' Influence

The Rajya Sabha witnessed significant disruption on Monday as the ruling party accused Congress leaders of conspiring with billionaire investor George Soros to destabilize India. This triggered protests from the opposition, who claimed it was a tactic to divert attention from the Adani controversy.

With three adjournments, including two before lunch, legislative business ground to a halt amid demands from treasury benches for Congress to address alleged ties with Soros. Opposition members countered, insisting on discussions regarding Adani, leading to a standstill.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the need for unity in addressing threats to national integrity, urging leaders to reconvene on Tuesday. Accusations flew regarding external funding and alleged divisive actions by the Congress, as national security concerns took center stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)