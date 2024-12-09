Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Turmoil: Allegations Fly Over Soros' Influence

The Rajya Sabha faced multiple adjournments amid accusations from treasury benches that top Congress leaders colluded with investor George Soros to destabilize India. Opposition accused the ruling party of diverting focus from the Adani issue. Chairman Dhankhar urged unity in resolving the disruptions.

New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:40 IST
  • India

The Rajya Sabha witnessed significant disruption on Monday as the ruling party accused Congress leaders of conspiring with billionaire investor George Soros to destabilize India. This triggered protests from the opposition, who claimed it was a tactic to divert attention from the Adani controversy.

With three adjournments, including two before lunch, legislative business ground to a halt amid demands from treasury benches for Congress to address alleged ties with Soros. Opposition members countered, insisting on discussions regarding Adani, leading to a standstill.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the need for unity in addressing threats to national integrity, urging leaders to reconvene on Tuesday. Accusations flew regarding external funding and alleged divisive actions by the Congress, as national security concerns took center stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

