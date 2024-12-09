Threats to Andhra Deputy Chief Minister Spark Concerns

An anonymous threat-maker has allegedly targeted Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, officials report. The office of the Janasena founder has received multiple threatening phone calls promising harm to Kalyan.

According to an official release on Monday, vulgar text messages were also sent, intensifying concerns over the security of the actor-politician.

Staff at the Deputy Chief Minister's office promptly notified both Kalyan and senior law enforcement officials, emphasizing the urgency of addressing this serious situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)