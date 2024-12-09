Left Menu

Threats to Andhra Deputy Chief Minister Spark Concerns

An anonymous individual has threatened the life of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan via phone calls and derogatory text messages. The case has been reported to senior police officials, highlighting the serious nature of these threats against the actor-politician.

An anonymous threat-maker has allegedly targeted Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, officials report. The office of the Janasena founder has received multiple threatening phone calls promising harm to Kalyan.

According to an official release on Monday, vulgar text messages were also sent, intensifying concerns over the security of the actor-politician.

Staff at the Deputy Chief Minister's office promptly notified both Kalyan and senior law enforcement officials, emphasizing the urgency of addressing this serious situation.

