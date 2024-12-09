Divide and Debate: Karnataka BJP's Floor Coordination Woes
The first day of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly's winter session displayed internal rifts within the BJP. Amid attempts to question the Congress government on Waqf issues, senior MLAs criticized leadership, exposing deep-rooted factionalism. An unexpected protest-related issue further highlighted the discord among party members.
- Country:
- India
The much-anticipated opening day of the winter session in Karnataka's Legislative Assembly revealed fissures within the BJP, stemming from inadequate floor coordination. Heated attempts were made to hold the Congress government accountable on the Waqf issue.
This session also laid bare factional divisions within the BJP. A group led by senior MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal openly criticised state party leadership, particularly targeting its president, B Y Vijayendra.
The internal discord became further evident when Yatnal abruptly introduced an unexpected topic, disrupting the agenda and leaving party leaders like R Ashoka visibly astonished. Engulfed by such chaos, tensions further escalated when protest restrictions imposed on the Panchamasali Lingayat community were questioned.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Shift: Maharashtra's Legislative Assembly Without Opposition Leader
Congress Restructures in Himachal: A New Dawn Amidst Factionalism
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar take oath as members of the state legislative assembly.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar take oath as members of the state legislative assembly.
Special three-day session of the newly-constituted Maharashtra legislative assembly begins in Mumbai; MLAs to take oath.