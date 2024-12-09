Left Menu

Divide and Debate: Karnataka BJP's Floor Coordination Woes

The first day of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly's winter session displayed internal rifts within the BJP. Amid attempts to question the Congress government on Waqf issues, senior MLAs criticized leadership, exposing deep-rooted factionalism. An unexpected protest-related issue further highlighted the discord among party members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:14 IST
Divide and Debate: Karnataka BJP's Floor Coordination Woes
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated opening day of the winter session in Karnataka's Legislative Assembly revealed fissures within the BJP, stemming from inadequate floor coordination. Heated attempts were made to hold the Congress government accountable on the Waqf issue.

This session also laid bare factional divisions within the BJP. A group led by senior MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal openly criticised state party leadership, particularly targeting its president, B Y Vijayendra.

The internal discord became further evident when Yatnal abruptly introduced an unexpected topic, disrupting the agenda and leaving party leaders like R Ashoka visibly astonished. Engulfed by such chaos, tensions further escalated when protest restrictions imposed on the Panchamasali Lingayat community were questioned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024