Divide and Debate: Karnataka BJP's Floor Coordination Woes

The much-anticipated opening day of the winter session in Karnataka's Legislative Assembly revealed fissures within the BJP, stemming from inadequate floor coordination. Heated attempts were made to hold the Congress government accountable on the Waqf issue.

This session also laid bare factional divisions within the BJP. A group led by senior MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal openly criticised state party leadership, particularly targeting its president, B Y Vijayendra.

The internal discord became further evident when Yatnal abruptly introduced an unexpected topic, disrupting the agenda and leaving party leaders like R Ashoka visibly astonished. Engulfed by such chaos, tensions further escalated when protest restrictions imposed on the Panchamasali Lingayat community were questioned.

