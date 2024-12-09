Political Tensions Flare: Maharashtra Criticizes Karnataka for Maratha Repression

In a fierce rebuttal, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has lambasted the Karnataka government for barring the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti from convening their conference within the state. Shinde accused the administration, led by Siddaramaiah, of clamping down on the Maratha community by detaining numerous leaders.

Addressing reporters, Shinde asserted, "Marathi-speaking citizens in Karnataka planned a conference. While the Indian constitution allows freedom to reside, travel, and assemble across the nation, the Karnataka government initiated a suppression campaign, detaining over 100 members, including an MLA and a mayor." He passionately called for honoring Veer Savarkar, a revered historical figure.

Shiv Sena (UBT) voices joined the outcry, with Aditya Thackeray denouncing the denial of permission for the Maharashtra Integration Committee's meeting in Belgaum, coupled with a curfew and border closures. Thackeray, championing Marathi identity, even proposed legislative support for reclassifying Belgaum as a union territory, asserting this move is necessary to safeguard cultural and democratic rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)