Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare: Maharashtra Criticizes Karnataka for Maratha Repression

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde denounces Karnataka government's actions against the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti conference, accusing them of suppressing the Maratha community. Shinde, alongside other leaders, urges Karnataka to respect Marathi identity and halt the alleged injustices, amid growing tensions over regional identity and democratic rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:05 IST
Political Tensions Flare: Maharashtra Criticizes Karnataka for Maratha Repression
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce rebuttal, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has lambasted the Karnataka government for barring the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti from convening their conference within the state. Shinde accused the administration, led by Siddaramaiah, of clamping down on the Maratha community by detaining numerous leaders.

Addressing reporters, Shinde asserted, "Marathi-speaking citizens in Karnataka planned a conference. While the Indian constitution allows freedom to reside, travel, and assemble across the nation, the Karnataka government initiated a suppression campaign, detaining over 100 members, including an MLA and a mayor." He passionately called for honoring Veer Savarkar, a revered historical figure.

Shiv Sena (UBT) voices joined the outcry, with Aditya Thackeray denouncing the denial of permission for the Maharashtra Integration Committee's meeting in Belgaum, coupled with a curfew and border closures. Thackeray, championing Marathi identity, even proposed legislative support for reclassifying Belgaum as a union territory, asserting this move is necessary to safeguard cultural and democratic rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024