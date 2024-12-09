Left Menu

Maharashtra's Mahayuti Government Secures Confidence Vote

The Mahayuti alliance government in Maharashtra, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, secured a significant win by passing a confidence vote in the state assembly. Despite some opposition absenteeism, the coalition government, boasting a 230-seat majority, easily won the trust motion instituted by Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:38 IST
Maharashtra's Mahayuti Government Secures Confidence Vote
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a substantial political maneuver, the Mahayuti alliance government led by Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis passed a confidence vote in the state assembly. The vote, tabled by Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant, was a crucial requirement stipulated by Governor C P Radhakrishnan, which mandated clearance within 21 days.

The session witnessed several opposition members absent, including Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray. With 230 seats in the 288-member assembly, the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition secured a decisive majority, marking their governance as robust and consolidated.

Governor Radhakrishnan emphasized Maharashtra's economic prowess, noting significant foreign direct investment inflows and ambitious objectives, such as becoming a USD one trillion economy by 2027-28. The state's strategic policy for mega projects and high-tech sectors highlights its commitment to economic growth and employment generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024