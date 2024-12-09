Maharashtra's Mahayuti Government Secures Confidence Vote

In a substantial political maneuver, the Mahayuti alliance government led by Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis passed a confidence vote in the state assembly. The vote, tabled by Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant, was a crucial requirement stipulated by Governor C P Radhakrishnan, which mandated clearance within 21 days.

The session witnessed several opposition members absent, including Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray. With 230 seats in the 288-member assembly, the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition secured a decisive majority, marking their governance as robust and consolidated.

Governor Radhakrishnan emphasized Maharashtra's economic prowess, noting significant foreign direct investment inflows and ambitious objectives, such as becoming a USD one trillion economy by 2027-28. The state's strategic policy for mega projects and high-tech sectors highlights its commitment to economic growth and employment generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)