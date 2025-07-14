Left Menu

Shiv Sena MP Calls for Uniform Food Regulations Amid Rising Obesity Concerns

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora advocates for uniform food regulations across all categories in response to the Health Ministry’s directive to display oil and sugar content in government canteens. Deora argues against the unfair targeting of Indian foods and supports Prime Minister Modi’s anti-obesity initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:17 IST
Shiv Sena MP Calls for Uniform Food Regulations Amid Rising Obesity Concerns
Milind Deora
  • Country:
  • India

In a national push for healthier living, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora has called for consistent food regulations across all categories. This comes in the wake of the Health Ministry's instruction for government canteens to disclose oil and sugar content in snacks.

Deora, heading the Parliamentary Committee on Subordinate Legislation, insists on fair treatment for Indian foods, highlighting the unchecked marketing of Western junk food. His comments align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to tackle India's obesity crisis.

To advance this goal, the Union Health Ministry suggests initiatives like displaying 'oil and sugar boards' across various settings, to inform citizens and promote healthier lifestyle choices as part of its broader National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025