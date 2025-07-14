Shiv Sena MP Calls for Uniform Food Regulations Amid Rising Obesity Concerns

In a national push for healthier living, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora has called for consistent food regulations across all categories. This comes in the wake of the Health Ministry's instruction for government canteens to disclose oil and sugar content in snacks.

Deora, heading the Parliamentary Committee on Subordinate Legislation, insists on fair treatment for Indian foods, highlighting the unchecked marketing of Western junk food. His comments align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to tackle India's obesity crisis.

To advance this goal, the Union Health Ministry suggests initiatives like displaying 'oil and sugar boards' across various settings, to inform citizens and promote healthier lifestyle choices as part of its broader National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases.