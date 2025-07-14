Left Menu

Supreme Court to Decide on Shiv Sena Symbol Dispute

The Indian Supreme Court has scheduled an August hearing to resolve a dispute over the Shiv Sena party symbol between factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. The contention arose when the Maharashtra assembly speaker awarded the 'bow and arrow' symbol to Shinde's faction, sparking legal challenges from Thackeray's side, citing constitutional inconsistencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 13:24 IST
Supreme Court to Decide on Shiv Sena Symbol Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Supreme Court has taken a step towards resolving the contentious issue of the Shiv Sena party symbol, setting a hearing for August. The battle is between Uddhav Thackeray's faction and that led by Eknath Shinde, who currently holds the 'bow and arrow' symbol.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi emphasized the long-standing nature of the dispute and the urgent need for resolution. The move comes as the Thackeray group, urging for swift judicial intervention, argues the assembly speaker's decision contravenes a prior Constitution bench verdict.

As the 2024 elections approach, this legal battle is pivotal, not just for the parties involved but for the political landscape of Maharashtra. The speaker's earlier ruling which favored Shinde, and the subsequent gains in the elections, underline the significant stakes in this legal tussle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025