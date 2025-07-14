Supreme Court to Decide on Shiv Sena Symbol Dispute

The Indian Supreme Court has taken a step towards resolving the contentious issue of the Shiv Sena party symbol, setting a hearing for August. The battle is between Uddhav Thackeray's faction and that led by Eknath Shinde, who currently holds the 'bow and arrow' symbol.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi emphasized the long-standing nature of the dispute and the urgent need for resolution. The move comes as the Thackeray group, urging for swift judicial intervention, argues the assembly speaker's decision contravenes a prior Constitution bench verdict.

As the 2024 elections approach, this legal battle is pivotal, not just for the parties involved but for the political landscape of Maharashtra. The speaker's earlier ruling which favored Shinde, and the subsequent gains in the elections, underline the significant stakes in this legal tussle.

(With inputs from agencies.)