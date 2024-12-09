BC Leader R Krishnaiah Joins BJP for Rajya Sabha Bid

In a strategic political move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared BC leader R Krishnaiah as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bye-election on December 20, consolidating its position in Andhra Pradesh.

Alongside his candidacy announcement, Krishnaiah was formally inducted into the BJP, receiving both a membership card and the B-Form essential for contesting the bye-election, signaling a significant shift in regional political dynamics.

Previously elected to the Rajya Sabha under the YSR Congress Party banner, Krishnaiah's transition to BJP heralds a new chapter in his political journey, with his nomination filing expected shortly thereafter.

