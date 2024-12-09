Left Menu

BC Leader R Krishnaiah Joins BJP for Rajya Sabha Bid

The BJP has announced BC leader R Krishnaiah as their Rajya Sabha bye-election candidate, providing him with a membership card and election B-Form. This move marks Krishnaiah's switch from YSRCP, from which he had previously been elected to Rajya Sabha. He is slated to file his nomination soon.

  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic political move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared BC leader R Krishnaiah as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bye-election on December 20, consolidating its position in Andhra Pradesh.

Alongside his candidacy announcement, Krishnaiah was formally inducted into the BJP, receiving both a membership card and the B-Form essential for contesting the bye-election, signaling a significant shift in regional political dynamics.

Previously elected to the Rajya Sabha under the YSR Congress Party banner, Krishnaiah's transition to BJP heralds a new chapter in his political journey, with his nomination filing expected shortly thereafter.

