Exodus to Home: Syrians Return After Assad's Fall

With the fall of President Bashar Assad's regime, Syrian refugees are eagerly returning home from Turkey. At border crossings, hundreds gathered, driven by hopes of rebuilding their lives back in Syria. The end of the war has sparked celebrations among Syrians in Turkey and hopes for a stable future.

Updated: 09-12-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hundreds of Syrian refugees gathered at two border crossings in southern Turkey on Monday, filled with anticipation and hope as they prepared to return home following the fall of President Bashar Assad's government.

At the Cilvegozu and Oncupinar border gates, refugees arrived with scant possessions, braving the cold with blankets and makeshift fires. Many were eager to reunite with loved ones and rebuild their lives in a free Syria.

Assad's downfall has evoked joy among the Syrian population in Turkey, with spontaneous celebrations occurring across cities. Turkish officials aim for a significant repatriation of refugees, offering a path to stability amidst Turkey's economic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

