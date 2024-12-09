Exodus to Home: Syrians Return After Assad's Fall

Hundreds of Syrian refugees gathered at two border crossings in southern Turkey on Monday, filled with anticipation and hope as they prepared to return home following the fall of President Bashar Assad's government.

At the Cilvegozu and Oncupinar border gates, refugees arrived with scant possessions, braving the cold with blankets and makeshift fires. Many were eager to reunite with loved ones and rebuild their lives in a free Syria.

Assad's downfall has evoked joy among the Syrian population in Turkey, with spontaneous celebrations occurring across cities. Turkish officials aim for a significant repatriation of refugees, offering a path to stability amidst Turkey's economic concerns.

