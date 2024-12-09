Left Menu

UK Halts Syrian Asylum Claims Amidst Turbulent Developments in Damascus

The UK paused Syrian asylum decisions as rebel forces took over Damascus, following President Assad's exile. The decision aligns with similar moves by Germany and Austria. The shift in Syria might trigger new migration waves, with potential impacts on European countries, as noted by Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Updated: 09-12-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 23:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain has temporarily halted decisions on asylum claims for Syrians, coinciding with rebel forces taking control of Damascus after the country's long-standing president, Bashar al-Assad, fled to Russia over the weekend.

A UK Home Office spokesperson confirmed the pause, stating that the decision allows the government to assess the evolving situation thoroughly. This follows similar measures taken by Germany, Austria, and other EU nations as Britain's foreign secretary cautions about potential new migration flows.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy emphasized the possibility of renewed migration into Europe depending on developments in Syria. As some Syrians begin returning, there's concern this might reverse, prompting a renewed exodus that could impact European countries if Syria's situation deteriorates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

