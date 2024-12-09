Mahama's Triumphant Return: A New Chapter for Ghana

Ghana's electoral commission declared former president and main opposition leader John Dramani Mahama the winner of Saturday's presidential election with 56.55% of the vote, according to provisional results released on Monday.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, representing the ruling party, conceded defeat in both the presidential and legislative elections on Sunday, aiming to ease national tensions. The electoral commission reported that votes were tallied from 267 out of 276 constituencies, with a voter turnout of 60.9%.

At 66, Mahama is poised to make a significant comeback, having previously served as Ghana's president from 2012 to 2016. He positioned his opponent, Bawumia, as a symbol of the policies that have contributed to Ghana's most severe economic crisis in a generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)