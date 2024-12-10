Left Menu

Netanyahu on Trial Amid War and Political Turmoil

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to testify in his corruption trial amid ongoing conflict with Hamas. Charged with bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, his court appearances had been delayed due to the Gaza war. The trial reignites domestic political tensions and international scrutiny.

In a significant development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take the witness stand for the first time in his long-standing corruption trial. Scheduled to testify starting Tuesday, Netanyahu faces the arduous task of balancing courtroom obligations with the ongoing conflict against Hamas in Gaza.

Having been postponed due to the Gaza conflict, the judges have now mandated that Netanyahu begin his testimony, connecting thrice a week. The charges against him include bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, stemming from accusations involving gifts and regulatory favors for media allies in exchange for positive coverage.

While Netanyahu denies all allegations and characterizes the investigations as politically motivated, his legal challenges continue to stir Israeli society deeply. Despite gaining a temporary respite from public scrutiny due to wartime unity, Netanyahu's trial now returns to the forefront of Israeli politics, challenging the country's judicial principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

