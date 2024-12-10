Controversy Surrounds Gabbard's Elevation to Intelligence Chief

Tulsi Gabbard, tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to be the next intelligence chief, came under fire Monday on Capitol Hill for her connections with war-torn Syria. Her 2017 visit to the country, which involved meeting then-President Bashar Assad, remains a point of contention for many.

While facing a barrage of questions from lawmakers, Gabbard reiterated her allegiance to Trump's America First policy and advocated for a reduced U.S. military presence abroad. Her nomination, along with others in Trump's incoming Cabinet, divides Republican allies and concerns Democrats and old-guard officials alike.

This controversy highlights wider discord over Trump's nominations, with calls from nearly 100 former senior officials for closed-door Senate hearings. Despite the uproar, there is a determined push from the administration to secure confirmations, presenting criticisms as partisan attacks.

