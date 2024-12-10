Controversy Surrounds Gabbard's Elevation to Intelligence Chief
Tulsi Gabbard, President-elect Trump's pick for intelligence chief, is under scrutiny due to her controversial past involving Syria. Despite criticism, she supports Trump's America First policy. Other Trump nominees face similar scrutiny, amid concerns from former officials about unbiased intelligence delivery.
- Country:
- United States
Tulsi Gabbard, tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to be the next intelligence chief, came under fire Monday on Capitol Hill for her connections with war-torn Syria. Her 2017 visit to the country, which involved meeting then-President Bashar Assad, remains a point of contention for many.
While facing a barrage of questions from lawmakers, Gabbard reiterated her allegiance to Trump's America First policy and advocated for a reduced U.S. military presence abroad. Her nomination, along with others in Trump's incoming Cabinet, divides Republican allies and concerns Democrats and old-guard officials alike.
This controversy highlights wider discord over Trump's nominations, with calls from nearly 100 former senior officials for closed-door Senate hearings. Despite the uproar, there is a determined push from the administration to secure confirmations, presenting criticisms as partisan attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)